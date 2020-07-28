The Top Five Things You Need to Know About Truck Accidents.

Last year, there were 2,734 trucks involved in accidents in the US. In those accidents, 3,087 people died. Truck accidents are becoming more common and frequent, sadly.

Truck accidents are unfortunate and can lead to physical injury and financial burden. A truck accident lawyer can be beneficial to help you navigate the process of handling a truck accident.

What Should You Know in a Truck Accident Case?

In many cases, it is a good idea to seek counsel from a lawyer. Claims from a commercial vehicle accident can be intricate. These complex cases will involve negotiations with large companies that have great representation.

Overall, a truck accident claim can be confusing and time-consuming. It is best to have a knowledgeable lawyer assist you with the case. Below are additional facts that you should know when handling truck accidents.

1. Policies and Rules

First, you should become familiar with the interstate truck driver policies and laws for your area. One policy states that truck drivers are prohibited from driving more than eleven hours in a fourteen-hour time period.

In this instance, a driver is allowed to drive after he or she has been off for at least ten hours. The purpose of this policy is to make sure drivers are getting enough rest.

If drivers and truck companies do not follow this rule and they are involved in an accident, they can be held liable for the accident.

2. Know Your Rights

After being involved in a truck accident, you must protect your rights. Being silent is important and it can help you stay safe. Insurance companies will try to contact you to settle for a quick deal. Do not be quick to take an insurance company settlement.

Before you talk to an insurance company, contact a lawyer. They can increase your chances of receiving a fair financial settlement.

3. Liability

Did you know that truck drivers are specifically trained to avoid or limit liability if they are involved in an accident? A common tactic is to try and convince you that the accident was your fault.

False reporting by the truck driver or company can also occur. Stay vigilant and be sure to pay attention during the process.

4. Misconduct

Driver misconduct can be a potential cause of a truck accident. Misconduct such as road rage, driving under the influence, and distracted driving are all examples of intentional driving misconduct.

A truck driver that engages in unsafe and unlawful activities can be held liable for collisions. A common distracted driver offense is texting or talking on the phone while driving.

Large trucks have many blind spots and truck drivers need to maintain their focus while driving. If you notice or suspect misconduct from the truck driver, contact a lawyer.

5. Statute of Limitations and Compensation

Lastly, you need to understand the statute of limitations when it comes to being hurt in a truck accident. There is only a certain amount of time you have to file a legal action in truck accident cases.

Waiting too long to file a report and contact a lawyer can lead to the dismissal of a case. Check the laws for your state. In some states, the statute is approximately two years. Filing a lawsuit can take time, so be sure to alot time for your lawyer to do the necessary investigations.

Understanding the type of compensation you are owed is key. Loss of earnings, injury, and medical costs are just a few types of compensation you can retrieve from a truck accident.

Financial compensation in truck accidents can also include disfigurement, physical pain, limitations, and more. The better prepared and knowledgeable you are, the better.