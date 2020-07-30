Tujunga man arrested in Stevenson Ranch on suspicion of child endangerment

A 38-year-old Tujunga man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment after allegedly passing out under the influence while having supervision of his children.

The call was first reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in the early afternoon on the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

Two children, both under the age of 5 years old, reportedly went and knocked on their neighbor’s door saying their dad had passed out and they could not wake him, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies responded and, following their field investigation, (they) arrested (the suspect) on charges of under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment,” Miller said.

The man was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 1 p.m., and held in lieu of $35,000 bail.