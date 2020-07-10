What You Should Know About Being A Nurse

There are many benefits to being a nurse, including helping to save lives, great job satisfaction, and job security, but it is certainly not a career that is for everyone. Nursing is a profession quite unlike any other and one which is more a way of life than a job. While some people love their job, many struggle to find the joy in it. This is why it is important that you know what to expect before embarking on a career in this field. So, if you are thinking about a career in nursing, then read on to find out what you need to know.

You Will Need A Strong Work Ethic

There are not many jobs that are as demanding as nursing, so you will need a very strong work ethic if you are to succeed. You will be working long hours, have many important responsibilities, and need to retain your focus and energy throughout a shift, which can take its toll. It is something that you get used to with time, but having a strong work ethic from the very start will certainly be helpful and could help you to settle faster into this way of life.

You Will Need A Strong Stomach & Thick Skin

Obviously, with such an important and hands-on role in healthcare, you are going to see many things that will not be pleasant. It is sometimes hard to know how you are going to react to seeing things like this, but as a nurse, you simply need to get on with it and see it as part of the job. Additionally, in such a high-pressure environment, you need to have thick skin and understand that nursing is always about providing the best possible care for a patient, even if, at times, it is a struggle.

You Will Have To Deal With Death Regularly

Following this, dealing with death is inevitable when you are a nurse, and this is something that you are going to have to learn to cope with. It is, of course, always upsetting and there will be incidents which always stay with you, but you also need to be able to separate your work and home life as much as possible so that you can enjoy your time off as well as perform to a high standard and without fear each day.

You Need To Prioritize Your Own Wellbeing

Following this, you also need to prioritize your own wellbeing, which is challenging when you work such long hours and have such a stressful job. The key is to try and maintain a healthy lifestyle during work with a healthy diet and getting rest where possible, but also making sure that you use your time off effectively by getting enough sleep, de-stressing, socializing and enjoying hobbies. Additionally, you should reach out for support if you need it.

You Will Need Extensive Training

As such an important role in healthcare, you will require extensive training before you can start work as a nurse. This will involve attending nursing school (there are online courses that you can take) along with nursing clinicals, which will allow you to use the skills that you have learned in a clinical setting. This will be vital for developing your confidence in working in such a high-pressure environment.

It Is Competitive

There is a shortage of nurses, so it should not be too challenging to find work, but you also need to be aware that it is highly competitive, and this can make it hard to stand out and advance your career. While there is a strong sense of community amongst nurses, and you are sure to make strong connections, due to the competitive nature, you will want to go the extra mile and find ways to stand out from the crowd.

It Is Always Changing

Healthcare is always changing, which means that you need to stay current if you are to succeed as a nurse. There are many ways to do this, such as attending industry events, further studying and qualifications, reading publications, networking, and reading (reliable) online information.

To conclude

Hopefully, this post will give you a clearer idea of what life as a nurse is like and show you that there are challenges, but it is also incredibly rewarding. It is not for everyone, but for those that it suits people report great job satisfaction and see their job as more of a way of life than simply a way to make a living.