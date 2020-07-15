Woman suspected of driving with a toddler on her lap and nearly four times over the legal drinking limit

A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion she was intoxicated while driving her vehicle with a child on her lap.

The incident, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, is being investigated by the Traffic Division. However, the woman was allegedly exhibiting signs of being under the influence when deputies spotted her vehicle. She was given a roadside test for blood-alcohol content that registered almost four times the legal limit.

“She was driving under the influence with a toddler on her lap,” said Miller.

The preliminary blood alcohol content levels, Miller said, was .30 and the legal limit is .08.

“She was arrested on felony child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor driving under the influence,” Miller said.

The 30-year-old woman from Canyon Country was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Her bail was set at $200,000.