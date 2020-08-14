Acton drug raid ends in seizure of 2K pot plants, ‘assault-style rifles,’ 10K rounds

A drug raid in Acton ended with the seizure of 2,000 pot plans, ‘assault-style rifles’ and thousands of rounds of ammunition on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.

In a statement distributed on Friday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives reported that they had executed a search warrant on the 32700 block of El Sastre Road in Acton,

The warrant was reportedly for illegal marijuana-cultivation operation, with authorities suspecting the growers had far more than the legal limit of six plants for recreational use, and were distributing the product for sale.

“During the service of the search warrant, approximately 2,000 marijuana plants were located both inside the location and in an adjacent outdoor greenhouse,” officials said in a press release. ““In addition to the plants, detectives recovered several rifles — many of which were assault-style rifles — along with over one dozen handguns and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition in various calibers.”

Detectives also recovered a few dozen high-capacity rifles, pistols and drum-style magazines.

“Three adults were taken into custody and are facing numerous drug and weapons-related charges,” officials said.