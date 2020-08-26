Circle of Hope announces its annual fundraising event, a Twilight Tea

Circle of Hope has announced its 16th annual signature tea fundraiser to be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, featuring something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.

Traditionally a daytime English Tea brunch, this year’s event will be offered as a semi-virtual Twilight Evening Tea with dinner, iced tea cocktails, music and entertainment, all with an innovative international flair.

This year’s event will focus on peace and unity with the theme “It’s a Small World.”

“I’m so excited for this year’s theme,” said Rebecca DeLuca, one of this year’s event co-chairs. “We have created an evening that is unique, diverse and filled with fun and joy while bringing our community together to support a great cause and organization.”

This unique and high-energy “tea party” will include a delicious internationally themed dinner and dessert, iced tea cocktails, and gift bags for all attendees that will be picked up curbside from Marston’s restaurant.

The evening will also include an exciting interactive program that includes guest speakers, cancer survivor Vanessa Wilk and her husband, state Sen. Scott Wilk, music, international dancing and entertainment, an online silent auction and more.

“Whether you hold the party in your home with family or together with a few friends on a socially distanced outdoor patio, your support will ensure that those with cancer in our community will receive the help they need to fight their battle with cancer,” the organization said in a prepared statement.

“This year more than any other has been especially challenging for fundraising, but we will continue to find ways to have the funds we need to help those with cancer in our community,” said Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff. “The Twilight Tea will help do just that.”

All tickets include your choice of dinner from an international-themed menu served by Marston’s, dessert and a Twilight Tea gift bag filled with fun and unique items, including an assortment of iced tea cocktails with fresh ingredients to pair with your international feast, a beautiful iced tea glass and an assortment of special gifts.

VIP tickets also include a raffle ticket in the VIP Twilight Tea drawing and a bottle of specially paired Entourage wine to enjoy with your meal.

“Having the right wine with your meal is very important,” said Rick Pratt, wine sponsor and master winemaker of Entourage Two Papas Wines. “I will be pairing a specially selected bottle of artfully crafted red or white boutique wine that will go perfect with each meal on the menu and I am sure each guest will enjoy.”

This year’s event is being chaired by two of the organization’s long-time volunteers and board members Debra Ragonig and DeLuca.

“I am beyond thrilled to co-chair this year’s event for Circle of Hope, a cause that is extremely close to my heart. Our committee has worked hard to add some exciting new concepts to the event that are sure to bring fun and surprises to our guests,” said Ragonig, “The Twilight Tea will certainly make for an exciting Saturday night!”

The organization is looking for donations of any kind in the way of certificates, merchandise or services to be used in its silent auction. Sponsorship opportunities are available and tickets can be purchased on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea. For more information on the Twilight Tea, becoming a sponsor or making an auction item donation, contact the organization at 661 254-5218 or [email protected].