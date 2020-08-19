City announces Aquatic Center reopening date

The city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday the Aquatic Center is set to reopen with new recreational swim times available by reservation starting Thursday, Aug. 20.

The limited reopening of the Aquatic Center will be done in accordance with public health protocols from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. All guests must arrive in swimming attire and wear a mask or face covering at all times, except while in the water, city officials said in a news release.

Family members living in the same household will be able to register for a block of time in advance and pay Aquatic Center fees online to reduce face-to-face interactions with staff and limit capacity on the pool deck.

Visitors can reserve a shaded area and will have access to the waterslide pool, the three-story waterslide and other water features. Only members of the same household can register at a maximum of 10 people per reservation. Individual residents can also reserve a block of time for lap swim at the Aquatic Center. Times are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are filling quickly for September, read the release.

For more information and to register for family recreational swim or lap swim at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, call 661-250-3740 or visit santa-clarita.com/seasons.