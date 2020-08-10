City calling for investigation into SCV Sheriff’s Station response to incident

By Perry Smith and Tammy Murga

The city of Santa Clarita called Monday for a full investigation into a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station response regarding an assault investigation and felony stop in Canyon Country on Friday.

Mayor Cameron Smyth said he shared concern with city staff Monday morning after seeing posts that included a viral video on social media of deputies’ actions near the intersection of Soledad and Whites canyon roads, where deputies detained three teens at gunpoint during an investigation into a reported assault.

“After seeing the video this morning, I reached out to our senior staff (city) and asked for a status update about the incident,” Smyth said in an interview. “By that point, staff had seen the video, as well, and had initiated the conversation with the sheriff.”

City Manager Ken Striplin was in contact with senior officials with the Sheriff’s Department out of Downtown Los Angeles, with respect to a possible investigation, Smyth said.

“We have spoken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and we are aware that a full investigation is underway regarding the level of response by the deputies,” said a statement from Smyth that was released by the city. “We have asked that the review be expedited and any necessary actions be taken. In addition, we have asked that the deputy be removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The statement did not indicate which deputy was being referenced. Multiple deputies were on the scene Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department has not yet confirmed the city’s call to expedite the investigation. In a video statement Monday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said:

“I’ve seen the recent video involving the Santa Clarita incident, which has gone viral, and I have concerns regarding the tactics employed. A call for service was received regarding a felony assault and the deputies detained those allegedly to be involved. The matter is currently being investigated. Thank you for listening and please stay healthy.”

On Friday, deputies responded to initial reports about an alleged assault on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road around 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Dmitry Barkon. At the time, he added that a witness reported an alleged assault with a skateboard.

The viral online video shows deputies detaining three Black teenagers at gunpoint as a crowd gathered and objected to the deputies’ handling of the incident. Videos show bystanders telling deputies that the three boys were defending themselves, using a skateboard, from a man who brandished a knife and allegedly attempted to stab them. Some can be heard saying, “They’re the victims.”

Deputies later said no victim was found and no crime was committed. The three individuals who had been detained were released. Fire officials also confirmed there was no one treated for injury at the scene.

“I think anyone who saw the video would find it concerning, and it’s appropriate for the city to ask for an immediate investigation and to ask for a deputy to be removed from the field while the investigation occurs,” Smyth said.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.