Close to 2K residents affected by power outage in Newhall

A reported power outage left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall neighborhoods on Tuesday.

The outage, first reported around 2:04 p.m., affected Southern California Edison customers in Newhall in an area extending to Lyons Avenue in the north, Alamos Lane to the east is, Weldon Canyon to the south and Wiley Canyon to the west.

“It looks like a heat-related repair outage,” said Sally Jeun, a spokeswoman with SoCal Edison. “We are looking into the situation. We have crews working on repairs.”

Jeun did not have an estimated time of restoration for the outage as of 2:45 p.m.