COBRA operation nets 9 arrests

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s COBRA, or Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, arrested nine suspects, including four suspected of felony charges, and recovered firearms Friday night.

The COBRA team has been running special operations such as this one, focusing on areas in Santa Clarita where gang activity has been noted or concerns have been relayed, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

“In these areas, directed patrol is conducted, and COBRA detectives make contact with individuals and arrest those not abiding by the law, said station spokeswoman Shirley Miller in a social media post Saturday.

The suspects arrested ranged in gender and age, with the youngest individual being 15 years old and the oldest being 56.

The arrest charges also ranged from felony vandalism and felon in possession of a firearm to possession of methamphetamine or marijuana and drinking in public.

In addition to these arrests, Miller said the COBRA team made contact with at least a half-dozen other alleged gang members or associates, during the Friday night operation.

“Although the individuals were not found to be engaged in illegal activity at the time of contact, detectives took the opportunity to introduce themselves,” Miller said.

This operation remains part of ongoing efforts to keep crime down in Santa Clarita, and more are expected to follow, per sheriff’s officials.