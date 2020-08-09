Collision on I-5 temporarily blocks freeway exit, halts traffic

A traffic collision on Interstate 5 Sunday morning temporarily blocked a freeway exit and halted traffic.

The collision was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:15 a.m., on the I-5, just south of Hasley Canyon Road.

Bobby Block / The Signal

The original report, according to Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office, was of a collision in which one of the vehicles lost control. One of the vehicles involved was a “large truck,” according to Marroquin.

One of the vehicles ended up blocking the far right lane and part of the Hasley Canyon freeway exit on the northbound side.

Bobby Block / The Signal

By 10:25 a.m., the vehicles were being towed and CHP officers were on the scene monitoring the situation.

No persons were transported to the hospital, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.