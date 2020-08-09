Collision on I-5 temporarily blocks freeway exit, halts traffic

California Highway Patrol officers respond to the side of The Old Road near the Hasley Canyon Road on-ramp following a traffic collision that left at least one vehicle damaged Sunday morning. August 09, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A traffic collision on Interstate 5 Sunday morning temporarily blocked a freeway exit and halted traffic.

The collision was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:15 a.m., on the I-5, just south of Hasley Canyon Road.

Bobby Block / The Signal

The original report, according to Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office, was of a collision in which one of the vehicles lost control. One of the vehicles involved was a “large truck,” according to Marroquin.

One of the vehicles ended up blocking the far right lane and part of the Hasley Canyon freeway exit on the northbound side.

Bobby Block / The Signal

By 10:25 a.m., the vehicles were being towed and CHP officers were on the scene monitoring the situation.

No persons were transported to the hospital, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS