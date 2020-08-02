Coroner IDs man found dead at Hart Park

Medical examiners identified the man found dead in a restroom at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.

Matthew Foster, 31, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 a.m. Friday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Foster was found after Parks Bureau deputies received reports that a body had been found in the park’s restroom, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective Ralph Hernandez.

The incident took place at around 6:23 a.m. on the 24000 block of Newhall Avenue, where Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a medical emergency but found that the person was “dead on arrival,” according to fire officials.

Foster’s cause of death remains pending following an examination, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.