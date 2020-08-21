Deputies help woman who jumped two stories from Hyatt parking lot

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped an 18-year-old woman seek mental health resources after she jumped from the second story of a parking structure in Valencia on Thursday.

Deputies were notified at around 6:30 p.m. about an attempted suicide, in which the woman took the two-story leap from the Hyatt Regency Valencia parking structure on the 24500 block of Town Center Drive, according to Shirley Miller, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

“She reportedly tried to end her life. After jumping, she apparently got up from the ground and began to walk away,” said Miller.

Deputies who responded located the woman and connected her with resources to help.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded through requests from the Sheriff’s Station but no injuries were reported at the time, according to spokeswoman Melanie Flores.

“We had our (Mental Evaluation Team) respond and she was transported for evaluation,” said Miller.

The incident comes as the Sheriff’s Department’s Mental Evaluation Team recently issued a report showing that its need for “5150 hold” calls, which allows a person who may pose a danger to themselves to be involuntarily held for temporary psychiatric hospitalization, had increased 52% since the start of the program more than five years ago. The department has reported 10 suicides in the SCV for 2020.