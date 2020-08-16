Deputies respond to possible gunshot wound in Agua Dulce

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of shots fired and a person shot in Agua Dulce on Sunday.

Deputies first received reports of someone shooting guns in the Agua Dulce area around 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Stowers.

“It was a gun call,” Stowers said. “The informant heard gunshots. Deputies just got there, so we’re waiting on an update.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to reports of a possible gunshot victim on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“That incident is still working,” Sims said just before 3 p.m. “Our units are staging right now.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel stage for Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies at a gun call off Soledad Canyon Road in Agua Dulce on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Around 3:30 p.m., Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Deputy Alraddah said units are staging as the incident remains under investigation.

“Fire units are now clear from that incident as of 3:48 p.m.,” Sims said around 4 p.m. “The sheriff’s (deputies) are handling it now. There appears to have been one person with a weapon.”

It is unclear whether anyone was transported to the hospital as of 4:15 p.m., Sims added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.