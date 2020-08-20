Deputies search for suspect who fled after alleged altercation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for a suspect Thursday afternoon after reports that the person allegedly struck an individual with a vehicle.

Deputies received reports of a possible assault with a deadly weapon. Sgt. Erick Jepson said deputies who responded to the scene learned of an altercation between two people at a Starbucks on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard around noon.

“After the altercation between the two, one of them allegedly drove the car onto the other but caused no injury,” he said.

The suspect then fled the scene in a “white, older sedan,” Jepson added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for reports of a traffic collision but confirmed no one was hurt, according to spokesman Marvin Lim.

Deputies continued their search for the suspect after 1 p.m., said Jepson.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.