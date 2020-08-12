Detectives treating Canyon Country shooting report as false report

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating Tuesday’s report of a shooting in Canyon Country that prompted a significant law enforcement presence as a false report, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies received a call from a man at around 11 a.m. from the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near a Wendy’s. The caller stated he had “a gun in his hand and shot someone in a vehicle,” according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The call brought out a rapid and large response from heavily armed deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters and paramedics who staged in the area should their support be needed.

After patrolling the area, law enforcement cleared the area just before noon after deputies were unable to locate the caller and the vehicle. There was also no evidence of a shooting, according to Navarro-Suarez.

“The report of a shooting on Soledad (Canyon Road) yesterday is being investigated as a false report of an emergency,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau. “Santa Clarita detectives will be handling the investigation.”

As of Wednesday, a suspect has not been identified in the case, said Somoano.