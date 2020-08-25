Don McCoy named new Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor L.A., Phoenix president

Six Flags veteran Don McCoy has been named new park president of Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and Phoenix, officials announced Tuesday.

McCoy, who has been with the theme park corporation for 35 years, most recently has served as the president of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Hurricane Harbor Concord in Northern California. He previously held the same title at the Great Escape Resort property in Lake George, New York.

“Don is an outstanding leader with vast knowledge of theme park operations. He has a proven track record and a dynamic, collaborative management style that brings out the very best in people,” Bonnie Sherman Weber, Six Flags senior vice president of Park Operations, said in a prepared statement. “We feel very fortunate to have Don leading one of our largest properties. He understands the California market, and we look forward to unprecedented growth under his strategic leadership.”

McCoy succeeds Neal Thurman, who recently stepped down after 25 years with the corporation to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity. Six Flags Magic Mountain is recognized throughout the world for its signature brand of innovative, record-breaking thrills and I am honored to join this incredible team,” said McCoy in a prepared statement. “Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is a rising star in our portfolio, and I am equally honored to work alongside our team there as we continue to offer guests the best waterpark experience in the region.”