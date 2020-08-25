Firefighters hold containment and acreage on Lake Fire

As more than 600 fires burn on across California in what officials are calling a “historic” fire season, firefighters continue to battle the Lake Fire that ignited nearly two weeks ago in Lake Hughes.

On Tuesday morning, all evacuated residents were allowed to return home, though intermittent power outages and other hazards may be present in the area.

Firefighters were able to hold containment at 65% overnight, and the blaze has burned a total of 31,089 acres to date, with no increase in acreage since Saturday.

The fire continues to threaten 1,329 structures, already having destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings, damaging six and resulting in minor injuries for three firefighters.

Road closures remain in effect for Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Deeswood Drive, San Francisquito Canyon and Dry Gulch roads to Lake Hughes Road, and Lake Hughes Road east to Parker Road, as heavy equipment and emergency vehicles are still active in the area.

The Lake Fire is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138 in steep and rugged terrain, according to an incident update released Tuesday morning.

More than 1,3000 firefighters remain assigned to the blaze and are expected to focus efforts Tuesday on reinforcing containment lines on the southwest edge of the blaze.

Due to ground-level ozone and the smoke caused by fires throughout California, the Santa Clarita Valley has been under an air quality advisory since the Lake Fire began, with another advisory issued for Tuesday. Residents, especially children and those with underlying conditions, are advised to remain indoors or limit outdoor activity.