Firefighters respond to #TexasFire in Saugus

A 100-acre brush fire broke out in Saugus early Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 1:47 p.m. on the 30500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

“We got on the scene at 1:57 p.m.,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The fire was described to be burning uphill in medium to heavy fuel, and officials have announced road closures for Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon.

The #TexasFire has now grown to 100 acres with 0% containment. — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 6, 2020

The first report of the fire had it at 3 acres, but by 2:45 p.m. Thursday, units on the ground were saying it had quickly grown to 100 acres, with structures threatened and 0% containment, according to Andrew Mitchell, a public information officer with the Angeles National Forest.

Officials did not clarify as of 2:20 p.m. what type of structures were threatened, but L.A. County Fire Department personnel would be protecting the structures. Officials had announced they were staging some emergency response personnel and vehicles at Central Park.

The fire is now being described by the moniker #TexasFire, due to its proximity to the Texas Canyon Ranger Station, and Angeles National Forest officials taking the lead in battling the blaze, with the L.A. County Fire Department assisting.

On the scene, according to Mitchell, there is a “second full-alarm” response, with five fire engines, two hand crews, two water tenders, two patrols, two chief officers, three helicopters and five airplanes.

The second-alarm response, Mitchell said, meant that both the County Fire Department and ANF requested more resources from around their department in order to battle the blaze.