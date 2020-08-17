Firefighters quickly knock down house fire in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Department firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire Monday afternoon in Canyon Country.
Firefighters received reports of a structure fire on the 19600 block of Fairweather Street just before 2 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Marvin Lim.
Once on the scene, firefighters reported a one-story home with heavy fire showing from the rear, Lim said.
“They’re in offensive mode right now, and no injuries have been reported,” Lim added at 2:10 p.m.
Units were able to call knockdown on the fire in less than 10 minutes of arriving on the scene, with no reports of injury as a result of the incident, Lim said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
