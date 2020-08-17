Firefighters quickly knock down house fire in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Department firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire Monday afternoon in Canyon Country.

Firefighters received reports of a structure fire on the 19600 block of Fairweather Street just before 2 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Marvin Lim.

Once on the scene, firefighters reported a one-story home with heavy fire showing from the rear, Lim said.

Heavy smoke is seen in the air on the 19600 block of Fairweather Street after a house fire was knocked down by firefighters on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

“They’re in offensive mode right now, and no injuries have been reported,” Lim added at 2:10 p.m.

Units were able to call knockdown on the fire in less than 10 minutes of arriving on the scene, with no reports of injury as a result of the incident, Lim said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a house fire in Canyon Country on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal