Former SCV Woman of the Year, activist Roberta Veloz dies

Valencia resident Roberta Veloz, previous Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and local community activist, died recently.

Born in Missouri, Veloz worked as a medical technician until she married Tom Veloz and the couple had their first child.

Veloz then postponed her career to be a stay-at-home mom, until she and Tom purchased Aquafine, an ultraviolet water treatment business in Valencia, from family in 1980 and she became president, according to a biography of Veloz posted on the SCV Man and Woman of the Year website.

“Roberta was an amazing woman who was instrumental in my growth as a leader,” College of the Canyons Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook said via email. “When I first came to the Santa Clarita Valley, she was one of the few female CEOs in the community. She was an incredible role model and mentor, and I learned from her example while working with her on many initiatives, including the executive committee for the United Way.”

It was then that the Veloz family moved to Valencia, where Veloz became very active in the local nonprofit community, sitting on the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Health Foundation’s board of directors, along with both the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and Child & Family Center’s boards.

Veloz was also involved in COC Foundation and the SCV Senior Center, among other local organizations.

“She played a particularly pivotal role in the success of our University Center capital campaign through her generosity and ability to help others see the vision of what it would mean for local residents to have access to advanced degrees,” Van Hook added. “She is someone whose courage, strength and philanthropy shaped our community, and she will be greatly missed. I consider myself blessed to have counted her as a friend.”

Veloz was named the SCV Woman of the Year in 1998, followed by being awarded the Silver Spur Award in 1999.