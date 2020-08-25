Henry Mayo social workers receive awards, recognized for excellence

Two Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital social workers, Leslie Ro and Elizabeth Tarantini, have recently received recognition for excelling in their respective fields.

Both women were recognized by the Santa Clarita unit of the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter, Region G. Notably, a local group of social workers within NASW.

NASW is the largest organization of professional social workers in the world, working to strengthen and unify the profession, promote the development of social work practice and advance sound social policies by promoting high standards of practice and protecting the consumers of services.

Elizabeth Tarantini, Henry Mayo’s clinical social work supervisor, was named 2020’s Social Worker of the Year by Santa Clarita NASW in March on the state level following several letters of nomination from her peers and colleagues.

“She has been licensed for over 20 years, providing ethical and compassionate service in our community to diverse and multicultural populations,” the Santa Clarita NASW said in a prepared statement. “She has been extraordinarily active in reaching out to physicians and community providers to provide training on postpartum depression.”

A faculty member in the Master of Social Work Program at California State, Northridge, Tarantini has also developed and implemented the annual Henry Mayo Helping Families Program.

“Notably, Tarantini started the SCAN team at Henry Mayo, coordinating and educating members and community providers to increase identification and response to suspected child abuse and neglect,” added the Santa Clarita NASW.

Tarantini was also recently awarded a Henry Mayo Service Excellence Award.

Leslie Ro, a former master of social work intern at Henry Mayo, was recently named a 2020 Social Work Master of Social Work Student of the Year by the Santa Clarita NASW.

“The patients Ro supports rely on her for support and expertise,” the Santa Clarita NASW said. “Her ideas are progressive and innovative in the area of maternal mental health. Leslie is also extremely well received by patients and families of critically ill patients who are in the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Henry Mayo. She is confident, caring and respected by staff and families alike. She has the true qualities of a social worker beyond her years of experience.”

The mission of the social work profession is rooted in a set of core values: service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationships, integrity, and competence.

National Professional Social Work Month, observed every March, is an opportunity for social workers around the nation and world and their supporters to educate the public about the invaluable contributions of the profession.

To learn more about the National Association of Social Workers’ California Chapter, visit naswca.org.