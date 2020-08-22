Holser Fire fully contained, Firefighters continue to contain Lake Fire

Firefighters once again worked overnight to battle both the Lake and Holser fires in the surrounding communities of the Santa Clarita Valley, eventually announcing 100% containment on the Holser Fire.

The Holser Fire in Piru, as of the most recent numbers made available by the Ventura County Fire Department on Saturday, remained at 3,000 acres and was not growing in any direction.

For the Lake Fire, firefighters are battling high heats and rough terrain, but progress is still being made.

The Lake Fire, according to an update released Saturday morning, had burned 30,763 acres, an increase of 1,398 acres overnight.

The fire is threatening 1,329 structures, destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings, damaged six and resulted in minor injuries for one firefighter.

Crews are continuing to focus on the northwest and western flanks of the fire in the area of Sawmill Ridge and hand crews are working along Bear Canyon and Redrock Canyon.

Firefighters are continuing to mop up and look for hot spots near Lake Hughes, a portion of the fire line that has held for several days. Once again, firefighters are being cautious of the weather, noting the changing of outflow winds and lightning strikes.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the interior mountains near the Cuyama and Antelope Valleys.

The Castaic Lake Recreation Area, including the lower and upper lakes, are both closed to the public as the area is being used to support the first responders.

Repopulation efforts have been ongoing for the northeast area of the Lake Hughes community since officials announced Friday people would be able to return to their homes. Residents can only access the area via Elizabeth Lake Road from the east and there is no access from the west due to the current road closures.

The Santa Clarita Valley, due to ground-level ozone and the smoke caused by fires throughout California, is once again under an air quality advisory. Residents, especially children and those with underlying conditions, are advised to remain indoors or limit outdoor activity.