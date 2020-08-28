J-Team deputies find teen with warrants during traffic stop

While conducting a traffic stop Wednesday night, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found a teen with warrants out for his arrest, who also had been reported missing from the Los Angeles area.

Deputies from the station’s Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, pulled over a 17-year-old male for an alleged vehicle code violation, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller in a social media post at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. While the teen did not have a driver’s license, he was found to have warrants in the system for criminal threats and vandalism, per the post.

When deputies discovered the teen had been reported as missing with the Los Angeles Police Department, they notified other agencies and the family of the found teen, Miller wrote. Sheriff’s Station officials were not available Thursday evening to respond to questions regarding where the teen was located.

The discovery was made during a J-Team “crime-suppression” operation, according to Miller’s post. Deputies also arrested three men and a woman on charges ranging from felony narcotics charges to outstanding warrants, such as burglary or narcotics, Miller noted.