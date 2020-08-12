L.A. County announces 58 new COVID-19 deaths; brings total to 5,109

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced 58 new deaths countywide related to COVID-19, bringing the total number since the onset of the pandemic to 5,109.

In addition to the new deaths, DPH officials reported 2,428 new cases, bringing the total to 214,197.

Of those who died, excluding those from Long Beach and Pasadena, cities with their own respective health departments, 19 were over the age of 80, 24 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 11 were between the ages of 50-64, and three were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. A total of 45 had underlying conditions, according to DPH officials.

The mortality rate countywide is now 2.3% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported Wednesday 5,893 have been tested since the onset of the pandemic. Of those individuals tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 719 returned positive, 6,654 were negative and 29 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 217 people have recovered from hospitalization and returned home, while nine remained in the hospital Wednesday. Moody reported one additional COVID-19-related death last Friday, which brought the total to 21 at the hospital.

The numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley, both incorporated and unincorporated communities, were not available as of the publication of this article. DPH officials are expected to provide their daily comprehensive list of cases later Wednesday afternoon.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,803 Tuesday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,503

Unincorporated – Acton: 54

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 21

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 97

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,870 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 21

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 131

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 50

Unincorporated – Valencia: 38

