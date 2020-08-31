L.A. County reminds residents of COVID-19 dangers ahead of Labor Day weekend

As Labor Day weekend approaches, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials warned residents to remember COVID-19 guidelines, as they announced 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall total to 241,768.

Over the weekend, the Santa Clarita Valley saw 62 additional COVID-19 cases, with 30 cases reported Saturday and 32 reported Sunday, along with 16 cases reported Monday.

The SCV also saw two additional deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local death toll to 55.

“As we approached the Labor Day weekend and as we plan how our county will reopen schools and more businesses, we must look at the lessons learned from our experiences these past seven months,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during Public Health’s Monday briefing. “In order for transmission rates to continue to fall, … we need to continue to forego our traditional holiday traditions. … The ability for us to reopen more fully relies on everyone doing their part, being smart in their choices, and reducing their risk to exposure of COVID-19 every day.”

Countywide, Public Health reported 16 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total in L.A. County to 5,784.

There were 1,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalized countywide as of Monday, a decrease of 48% from the 2,220 reported on July 31.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,408 Monday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,999

Unincorporated – Acton: 61

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 117

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,904 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 26

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 154

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 60

Unincorporated – Valencia: 41

