L.A. County reports small COVID-19 case number amid weekend lag

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths Monday, bringing the overall totals to 223,131 and 5,273, respectively.

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 59, with 29 cases reported Saturday and 30 reported Sunday, along with just five cases reported Monday, all of which were reported in the city of Santa Clarita.

“We have a small number of cases included here from the state’s backlog, but as you know, our Sunday and Monday numbers, both on deaths and cases, reflect the fact that there’s not a lot of reporting that happens over the weekend,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, adding that she anticipates continuing to receive these backlogged cases in the coming days.

Even so, Ferrer continues to be cautiously optimistic as the county sees the stabilization and decrease of key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.

Of the 19 new deaths reported countywide: seven people were over the age of 80, six of whom had underlying health conditions; five were between the ages of 65 and 79, three of whom had underlying health conditions; four were between the ages of 50 and 64, two of whom had underlying health conditions; two were between the ages of 30 and 49, one of whom had underlying health conditions; and one was between the ages of 18 and 29 and had underlying health conditions.

There are 1,341 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU, while 19% are on ventilators. In the last month, daily hospitalizations have decreased by 37%, from 2,219 in mid-July to 1,388 in mid-August.

“The decreasing number of daily hospitalizations is one of our best indicators that our efforts over the few last few weeks are actually working as it’s an accurate representation of how many people are currently seriously ill from the virus,” Ferrer said.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have also dropped. Two weeks ago, the hospital reported 25 admissions and on Wednesday reported a total of nine.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,982 Sunday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,659

Unincorporated – Acton: 55

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 103

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,877 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 21

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 139

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 54

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

