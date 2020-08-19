LakeFire grows to 25,948 acres with 38% containment

The Lake Fire has grown to 25,948 acres with 38% containment, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said Wednesday morning.

Weather conditions will still prove problematic for the 1,904 personnel battling the wildfire, as Wednesday’s hot and dry temperatures are set to range between 90-107 degrees.

Tuesday night, the fire jumped a containment line southwest of Atmore Meadows, and helicopters performed water drops in areas inaccessible to ground crews, officials said in a morning incident update.

Firefighters once again said they were planning to deal with possible fire-starting lightning strikes.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place some who have been displaced from their homes since the fire first started Aug. 12, and sent a plume of smoke into the sky that was visible from the Santa Clarita Valley, and as far as Venice.

The fire remains moving northwest while personnel continue to mop up dense vegetation just west of Lake Hughes.

One firefighter has suffered minor injuries, 12 structures have been destroyed, six structures have been damaged and 4,570 structures remain threatened since the onset of the blaze, according to officials.

On the scene Wednesday will be 213 fire engines, 26 hand crews, 39 bulldozers, 22 water tenders and 13 helicopters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.