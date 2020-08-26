LakeFire holds at 31,089 acres, 70% containment

The Lake Fire, burning just north of Santa Clarita, held at the same acreage and containment between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said on Wednesday morning the fire remained at 31,089 acres and 70% containment.

The number of structures threatened remained at 1,329, the structures destroyed and damaged were 12 and 6, respectively. A total of 21 outbuildings, such as sheds, barns or detached garages, have been destroyed and four injuries have been reported since the fire first broke out on Aug. 12.

In their latest incident report, officials stated the fire is burning in 100-year-old fuels — consisting of big cone Douglas fir, oak and gray pine trees — and is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138.

Hand crews continued to use hand tools to create fire lines, and engines were working to use mobile retardants, hoses and portable water tanks to mop up and contain any flare-ups.

Since the fire began, temperatures have been high and terrain has been rough on the responding personnel. However, while the terrain and gusty winds remained relatively unchanged, the forecast for Wednesday was lower than days last week, with 86-94 degree temperatures.

Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Deeswood Drive, and San Francisquito Canyon/Dry Gulch Roads to Lake Hughes Road are reopened.

The Castaic Lake Recreation Area, plus the upper and lower lakes, remain closed because they are serving as the central hub of support for fire operations.

There are no current smoke advisories as a result of the Lake Fire being put out by the South Coast Air Quality Management District as of Wednesday morning.