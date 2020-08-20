Lyft to suspend operations in Golden State

Lyft Inc. announced it is suspending operations in California as of midnight Thursday due to a court decision that requires the company to reclassify its drivers as employees.

Under Assembly Bill 5, which took effect in January, the new classification means rideshare companies would have to treat their independent contractors as full-time workers with benefits such as sick leave and overtime pay.

“At 11:59 p.m. PT today our rideshare operations in California will be suspended,” the company said on its website. “This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips.”

The move comes after a California appeals court granted last week a preliminary injunction, alleging that the misclassification deprived gig workers of critical workplace protections and forced the new classification, but is on hold until Friday as both Lyft and Uber appeal.

“Our state and workers shouldn’t have to foot the bill when big businesses try to skip out on their responsibilities. We’re going to keep working to make sure Uber and Lyft play by the rules,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who sued the companies over their classifications along with city attorneys from Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Uber has not made an official announcement about cutting operations in the state but is expected to do so. The companies have previously expressed that their drivers want benefits while maintaining the control and independence that come with a contractor label.

“For multiple years, we’ve been advocating for a path to offer benefits to drivers who use the Lyft platform — including a minimum earnings guarantee and a health care subsidy — while maintaining the flexibility and control that independent contractors enjoy,” said Lyft on its website.

A spokesperson for Uber said in a statement, “The vast majority of drivers want to work independently, and we’ve already made significant changes to our app to ensure that remains the case under California law. When over 3 million Californians are without a job, our elected leaders should be focused on creating work, not trying to shut down an entire industry during an economic depression.”

Canyon Country resident and former Lyft driver David Verzwyvelen said Thursday he was saddened to hear that the company would leave many without jobs but believed it would return to California.

“I think they will come back; they’re playing hardball right now,” he said. “I think (Lyft’s) system was a really good system to make some money on the side but because drivers wanted more as employees, they undermined that flexible system and now it’s gone altogether.”

Lyft has evaded its responsibilities to provide “basic worker protections,” according to Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita.

“The California Supreme court made its Dynamex decision in 2018. Since then, Lyft has decided to fight against the decision and shirk its responsibilities rather than look out for their workers while local small businesses have consistently followed the rules and done right by theirs,” she said Thursday. “The economic downturn spurred by COVID, and the increase in (Employment Development Department) cases in my office has highlighted the fact that Lyft and other gig work platforms have taken advantage of the law by misclassifying their employees and not allowing them to take advantage of basic worker protections such as unemployment insurance.”

Lyft said it has spent “hundreds of hours meeting with policymakers and labor leaders to craft an alternative proposal for drivers that includes a minimum earnings guarantee, mileage reimbursement, a health care subsidy, and occupational accident insurance, without the negative consequences.”

There is a chance for Lyft and Uber to avoid further legal action: Proposition 22 is set to appear in the November ballot. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash launched the initiative with $30 million each to fund the campaign.

If voters pass the proposal, drivers would be labeled independent contractors and receive multiple benefits, such as minimum compensation, vehicle insurance, safety training and sexual harassment policies.