Man arrested on suspicion of child abuse after alleged victim stabs abuser

A man arrested on suspicion of child abuse Wednesday was taken into custody after a child stabbed the man in an attempt to break up a fight between his mother and her boyfriend, officials said Thursday.

The suspect, Wolghan Alexis Gonzalez Pedraza, 27, of Canyon Country, was arrested after deputies responded to a family-disturbance call at 12:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of Bryce Court in Canyon Country.

Gonzalez Pedraza was accused of physically assaulting a child inside the home, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Bureau.

The girlfriend of the suspect had reportedly received a call from the child, saying that he was being physically abused by the suspect, Hudson said. The girlfriend of the suspect arrived home and an argument began.

“She tried to push him away,” said Hudson. “While she was confronting the suspect, an allegation of domestic violence took place … (and) the girlfriend’s child entered the room and stabbed the suspect once in the back in an effort to protect his mom from being attacked by the suspect.”

Deputies arrived on the scene, and after a short investigation, detained Gonzalez Pedraza. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and cruelty to a child.

The child was reportedly under the age of 14, and the child was not treated for injuries.

Gonzalez Pedraza was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked. He was held in lieu of $120,000 bail.