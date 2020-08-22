Mike Garcia announces support for major disaster declaration

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration due to the California wildfires.

The major disaster declaration would give much-needed aid and financial relief to the California residents whose homes have been damaged or destroyed as a result of wildfires.

The request by Garcia, dated Aug. 21, was posted publicly after the 26 members of Congress from California “called for an investigation into allegations that the federal government improperly denied or delayed aid to California wildfire victims.”

In Garcia’s separate letter, he asks Trump to make a major disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the Lake Fire, which began Aug. 12.

The Lake Fire has burned, as of Saturday, 30,763 acres, threatened 1,329 structures and destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings.

“While California is instituting all possible actions at its disposal to combat this natural disaster, the size and scope of what our state faces demands assistance, coordination, and additional federal support,” Garcia said in the letter. “For these reasons, I ask for your full consideration of the state of California’s request for a major disaster declaration as a result of several fires burning across the state.”