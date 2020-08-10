One detained after reports attempted stabbing at Saugus Albertsons

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one person Monday after receiving reports of a man who attempted to use a weapon on a manager in an Albertsons in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies received a report around 11:08 a.m. of a person who allegedly attempted to stab a store manager with a weapon, said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff. He did not have information regarding what weapon was possibly used.





Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search the wash along Bouquet Canyon Road following reports of an attempted stabbing at a nearby supermarket late Monday morning. August 10, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The incident took place on Bouquet Canyon Road and Haskell Canyon Road, where the suspect later fled the scene. Deputies who responded detained a suspect in the wash, just south of the grocery store, said Mohrhoff.

Law enforcement officials remained in the area to conduct an investigation into the matter, he added.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not respond to reports of any injuries in the area regarding the report sent to the Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain one person following reports of an attempted stabbing at a supermarket in Saugus late Monday morning. August 10, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.