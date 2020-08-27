One sent to hospital in single-car crash in Newhall

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Newhall on Thursday. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters received a report about a traffic collision in the area of Valley Street and Maple Street at around 8:43 a.m., according to spokesman Marvin Lim. 

The incident involved “one vehicle against a parked car,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Matt Bangtson. 

There was no immediate information regarding the conditions of the person sent to the hospital or what may have caused the incident.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

