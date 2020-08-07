Person trapped underneath trailer following collision

One person was trapped after a traffic collision in the Valencia Industrial Center Friday morning.
The collision was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 9:11 a.m. on the 25400 block of Avenue Stanford.
“It’s a single vehicle trapped underneath a (semi-truck) trailer,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
After working for a little less than 10 minutes, firefighters had been able to remove the patient from the trapped vehicle by 9:25 a.m..
The patient was then transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
