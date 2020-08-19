Planning commission delays vote on 375-home project in Saugus

The Santa Clarita Valley Planning Commission delayed its vote on a proposed 375-home project in Saugus on Tuesday.

The item, first on the agenda for the night, was delayed so that the applicants, Bouquet Canyon Project Owner LLC., could get a few more items finalized with city staff.

“The first item on the agenda tonight has been requested to be continued to a date uncertain,” said Patrick Leclair, senior planner for the city. “There’s still a couple items that we’re finalizing with the applicant, and so we need a little bit more time to do that.”

The housing project is set to be 74.66 acres in size, and consist of 375 attached and detached two-story homes with related infrastructure dedicated to open space areas, trails and recreation areas.

The proposed site is located in Saugus on the east side of Bouquet Canyon Road and south of Copper Hill Drive, according to the project description. The proposal also suggests closing off a section of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Pam Court and Hob Court, as well as the construction of a new alignment of the road.

A number of community members have made their concerns known to city staff about the development. The concerns included issues regarding home values and increased traffic, while supporters of the project have said that it will lead to giving millennials access to more affordable housing in the Santa Clarita Valley.

On traffic flow and roadway improvements, for example, city staff are expected to present a traffic analysis that shows that “the proposed project would generally add 50 or more trips during the a.m. or p.m. peak hour,” for an estimated 3,092 daily trips in the area of Copper Hill Drive, Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road, and that “significant impacts related to traffic will be less-than-significant.”

Should the project move forward, Bouquet Canyon Road would remain open throughout construction, according to Hai Nguyen, associate planner for the city of Santa Clarita’s planning division.

The soonest the vote can come back before the commission is Sept. 15, but city officials said it would be discussed at a future unknown date, and not necessarily the earliest availability.