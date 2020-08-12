Plume of smoke seen from SCV result of 1K-acre Lake Hughes fire

A plume of smoke visible on what appears to be the north end of the Santa Clarita Valley is the result of a growing fire in Lake Hughes.

The fire was first reported near the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Elizabeth Lake Road at 3:41 p.m.

Smoke seen in the Santa Clarita Valley from a fire in Lake Hughes. Richard Budman / The Signal.

Within 15 minutes of the original report of a fire, the blaze — burning uphill in a southwest direction — the fire had reportedly grown to 50 acres, and within 45 minutes had grown to 1,000 acres according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The fire was approximately 20 miles north of the city of Santa Clarita at the initial report. The fire, given the moniker the #LakeFire, has resulted in evacuations of residents living north of the incident