Power outages in Valencia, Stevenson Ranch affect COC and others

More than 5,500 Southern California Edison customers in Stevenson Ranch and Valencia, including College of the Canyons on their first day of classes, were left without power Monday afternoon.

The first power outage, reported just before 3:20 p.m., affected an estimated 1,171 customers from Magic Mountain Parkway, east of Tourney Road to south of Oak Meadow Drive to the west of Valencia Boulevard, according to Edison spokesperson Taelor Bakewell.

COC spokesman Eric Harnish confirmed the Valencia campus faced a temporary blackout, with power returning about two hours later.

“Today was the first day of the fall semester. Although the bulk of our fall semester classes are meeting remotely, we did have some labs scheduled for in-person instruction on the campus today that were impacted,” he said. “We also experienced interruptions with our phone and email systems. We appreciate the quick response by Southern California Edison to restore power to the campus so that instruction could continue for our scheduled evening labs.”

The other two outages were reported by El Paseo Drive near Valencia Valley Elementary and Valencia Central Valley Park and by Perlman Place near Stevenson Ranch Parkway.

The cause for the outages remained unknown as of 5:40 p.m. and there was no estimated time for restoration, according to Edison’s outage map online.

By 7 p.m., power had been restored to all Edison customers affected by the outages.