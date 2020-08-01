SCV death toll related to COVID-19 nears 50 after two additional deaths reported

The COVID-19 death toll in the Santa Clarita Valley reached 48 following two additional deaths reported Saturday by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials.

To date, the hospital has conducted 5,403 tests since the onset of the pandemic. Of individuals tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 664 returned positive, 5,927 were negative and 177 remain outstanding, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

A total of 191 people have recovered and returned home, while 18 remained in the hospital Saturday, a drop of seven individuals since Thursday. The hospital has had a total of 20 COVID-19 related deaths, which include the two reported Saturday, Moody added.

Across Los Angeles County, the death toll has also increased. On Friday, the overall tally reached 4,621 after the Department of Public Health reported 69 new deaths, a high rise since the highest one-day tally of 91 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Public Health also reported Friday an additional 2,651 new cases, which brought the overall tally to 188,481. A total of 43 new diagnoses were reported for the SCV, of which 30 were attributed to the city of Santa Clarita, four in Stevenson Ranch, two each in Action and Castaic and one each in Agua Dulce, Canyon Country, Sand Canyon and Saugus. The total local count marked 4,375.

Updated counts for the SCV and Los Angeles County are expected to be released later on Saturday.

Friday’s local breakdown is as follows:

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,375 Friday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,152

Unincorporated – Acton: 44

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 20

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 81

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,859 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 5

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus: 14

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 115

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 44

Unincorporated – Valencia: 34

