Vehicle overturns trapping one person

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
One person was trapped in an overturned vehicle following an accident in Saugus on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department first responders received the call at 12:47 p.m. on the 29500 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

“(The) call came in as a person trapped in Saugus,” said Lopez, adding that it was just the one vehicle and patient involved.

At approximately 1:20 p.m, the driver of the vehicle was freed from the overturned vehicle. It was unknown as of the publication of this article if the patient would be transported to a nearby hospital.

Southern California Edison was also called to the scene because one of their poles was affected.

