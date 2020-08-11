Vehicle overturns trapping one person

One person was trapped in an overturned vehicle following an accident in Saugus on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department first responders received the call at 12:47 p.m. on the 29500 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

“(The) call came in as a person trapped in Saugus,” said Lopez, adding that it was just the one vehicle and patient involved.

At approximately 1:20 p.m, the driver of the vehicle was freed from the overturned vehicle. It was unknown as of the publication of this article if the patient would be transported to a nearby hospital.

Southern California Edison was also called to the scene because one of their poles was affected.