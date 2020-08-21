Via Princessa median project to resume Monday

The city of Santa Clarita announced Friday the next phase of the Via Princessa median project is set to commence construction on Monday, Aug. 24.

The project, between Sierra Highway and Jason Drive in Canyon Country, will make improvements to the landscaped median that will include upgrading the curb and gutter on the north side of the medians, upgrading landscaping and installing new pavers.

Through the end of September, motorists driving along that area will see a new traffic pattern in place near the Sierra Highway intersection. Drivers will experience a continuous closure of the left eastbound lane heading toward Jason Drive, as well as the far left turn lane from westbound Via Princessa to southbound Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the city.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in October, and lane closures will be adjusted over the course of construction. Lane closure adjustments will be announced in advance on the city’s Facebook page.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed through the construction zone.

For questions or concerns, please contact city Assistant Engineer Rosa Orellana at 661-286-4170 or by email at [email protected].