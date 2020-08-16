Weather Service: Heat wave ‘Here to stay’

The National Weather Service forecast extended the excessive heat warning for Santa Clarita Valley, saying reporting triple-digit temperatures as the norm through Wednesday.

“You guys are in the thick of it,” said Eric Boldt, a NWS meteorologist in Oxnard, of the upcoming weather for the SCV. “It’s here to stay. That’s the headline, probably the long duration of this event.”

Boldt said the nighttime would also offer little relief, as lows are predicted to be high in the 70’s and low 80’s during the evening hours.

Through Wednesday, officials say the highs will range between 102-111 degrees.

“There’s even a little bit of humidity out there that we’re not quite used to,” said Boldt. “Some of this tropical air mass is increasing the level of humidity which is making it feel even warmer.”

During an excessive heat warning, officials are asking at risk groups such as the elderly and people with kids to take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

Weather officials are advising people to limit their outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., to wear light-colored/lightweight clothing, seek out a cooling center with air conditioning, to drink plenty of water, and never leave human beings or pets within a hot vehicle.

The county has said it is planning to host a public cooling center for the Santa Clarita Valley, with those utilizing the service being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

The cooling center will be located at the Stevenson Ranch County LIbrary, at 25950 The Old Road. The center will be open noon to 8 p.m..