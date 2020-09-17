Air quality warning once again issued for Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Valley continues to be under an air quality warning after Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials gave another warning about air quality through Friday.

The SCV, along with a number of other Southland communities, has been issued an advisory due to smoke from wildfires causing unhealthy air quality “for all individuals,” according to the officials at the Public Health Department.

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, health officer for Los Angeles County, said in a news release. “If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.”

At-risk groups have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and physical exertion.

“Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases and water vapor,” health officials said. “Small particles are the primary health concern. These small particles can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness (i.e., bronchitis).”

People can participate in indoor activities in areas with visible smoke, soot, or ash, as long as the air conditioning does not draw air from the outside, and windows and doors have been closed to protect the cleanliness of indoor air.

“Air pollution can cause symptoms, even in people who are healthy,” health officials said in a news release. “Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.”