City Council expected to OK SCV senior center, Main funding at Tuesday meeting

Santa Clarita City Hall, as pictured on February, 26, 2020, is located on the 23900 block of Valencia Blvd. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to approve funding for the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, as well as The MAIN, during Tuesday’s meeting.

The agreement with the SCV Committee on Aging is expected to support recreation, health and wellness programs, along with transit-related services and home-delivered meals provided for seniors at the Bella Vida SCV senior center. 

Through the pandemic, the center has provided more than 1,100 meals per day to seniors in the SCV via its contactless drive-thru lunch and home-delivered meals operations, according to center officials.

If approved, the agreement would authorize the city manager to provide the committee with $475,000 for the 2020-21 fiscal year, per the council’s agenda.

In addition, the council is set to discuss the approval of a three-year lease agreement with MAGA LP for the rental of The MAIN, a multi-use arts center located at 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall.

The agreement for the rental of the theater property is expected to be from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023, not to exceed $76,800 annually.

Following the three-year period, the agreement would allow a three-year optional renewal not exceeding the base lease amount, inclusive of any adjustments consistent with standard market rate increases as outlined within the lease agreement. 

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS