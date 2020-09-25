City Council reviews 2021 Arts Commission priorities

Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.

The work plan, developed by the Santa Clarita Arts Commission and adopted by the City Council in September 2016, lays out the city’s priorities around all things arts under the Arts Master Plan, a long-term roadmap for cultural development throughout the community.

A total of 26 recommendations have been listed on the master plan since its inception in March 2016, of which “16 have been addressed by the Arts Commission, with an additional four recommendations being projected to be addressed by the end of the calendar year,” according to city officials.

Among those to be addressed this year include an action plan — scheduled to be presented next month — that aims to increase culturally diverse programming produced or supported by the city, such as community festivals celebrating cultural diversity or a citywide multicultural festival,according to the city’s Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis during Tuesday’s meeting before the council.

In reviewing past priorities, arts commissioners approved in July the 2021 work plan and identified the following five goals for the new year:

Explore providing incentives to create a concentration of art galleries in Old Town Newhall.

Facilitate private investors to create arts-related businesses, music clubs, ceramics studios, art galleries, small performance venues, film festivals, etc.

Create periodic convenings for Santa Clarita’s creative industries based on shared needs, beginning with a high-profile conference or event.

Adapt and provide small business development services for the formation and growth of small businesses.

Consider the development of an economic development plan for Santa Clarita’s creative economy.

“Several of the recommendations can be completed in that time frame, but some of the recommendations will require a multi-year approach and will not be completely addressed by the end of 2021,” read the city agenda report.

The City Council, which was not expected to take any action Tuesday, applauded the efforts of the Arts Commission. Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda suggested ideas for the future such as a cultural center and an art museum to expand “diversity and inclusion” citywide.