City debuts new online events in September

The city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday it will debut new online events in September, with multiple opportunities for the community to participate in, such as a virtual escape room, movie watch parties and trivia.

The Wild West Virtual Escape Room is officially open and now is your chance to join the notorious Vasquez Gang as you and your band of outlaws (virtually) roam through the Santa Clarita Valley in search of gold. Using clues to solve a series of puzzles, the goal is to steal the riches and escape capture. Complete the escape room by Sept. 15 to be entered to win a prize.

If riddles and puzzles aren’t your game, you can grab your friends and family for a movie and trivia party. React to your favorite movie moments with other fans during the “Clueless” Watch Party on Saturday, Sept. 5, then set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow to celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day by watching “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” on Saturday, Sept. 19. A trivia contest will follow each movie.

For those who have missed the SENSES Block Parties in Old Town Newhall this year, experience a bit of the festive fun by testing your trivia knowledge related to a few of the themes, including “The Wizard of Oz,” the summer Olympics and Mardi Gras. Trivia quizzes are available until Sept. 27.

The Old Town Newhall Scavenger Hunt is ongoing, engaging participants in a fun photo hunt. Solve each riddle to discover the next business or location to visit, and be sure to snap a photo at each location and post online using #OTNScavengerHunt and #OldTownNewhall.

For those looking for fun family ideas, enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your own home with a backyard campout or leave the muggle world behind aboard the Hogwarts Express as you throw your own Harry Potter-themed party. Check out the city’s guides and party ideas to discover snack recipes, family-friendly activities and much more.

All online events and home activities can be found on the city’s Virtual Rec Center at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter under the “Arts and Events” tab. The Wild West Virtual Escape Room, as well as movie watch parties and trivia nights, can also be found by connecting with the city’s Events page on Facebook.

For additional information about events and activities visit santa-clarita.com/CANDOs.