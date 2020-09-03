COC COVID-19 testing site to remain open on Labor Day

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at College of the Canyons is set to remain open on Monday’s Labor Day holiday, according to county officials.

The holiday is expected to impact a number of other testing locations across the county, so county officials are urging residents who’d like to get tested to make an appointment early.

The COC site is one of only a handful of testing locations that are expected to be operating Monday.

As L.A. County continues to see widespread transmission of COVID-19, Public Health officials urge residents to celebrate the holiday safely by continuing to abide by public health guidelines, including physical distancing, wearing face coverings, washing your hands and avoiding mixing outside your household.

Residents should first seek testing from their health care provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure, and those without regular providers can call the county’s 2-1-1 information line for assistance.

The COC testing site is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia. To make an appointment or check for availability at testing sites, including select CVS, Rite-Aid and other community-based testing sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or call 2-1-1.