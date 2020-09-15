COC: Remote instruction extends to spring 2021

After announcing in July open registration for a hybrid fall semester, College of the Canyons officials said Monday remote learning would continue until at least the end of spring 2021.

The decision stems from “careful evaluation of guidance and analysis” from state and county health guidelines, as well as conversations with faculty, staff and administrators, officials said in a news release.

“Given our timelines for schedule building, academic staffing and registration, we are best served by making a decision sooner, rather than later,” Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook said in the statement. “Committing now to online operations in spring gives us a long lead time that we can use to our advantage for planning, preparation and engagement.”

The announcement comes as the institution welcomed students for the fall with most courses taught online, while an estimated 110 of the 2,000 class sections that require hands-on learning, such as nursing, welding and emergency medical technicians, have been allowed to meet in person.

The same model, with a majority of classes online and some in-person laboratory instruction, will be applied for the spring semester, officials said.

“While I am in my office every day, I miss the energy and inspiration that is gained from face-to-face interaction with students, and the connections and camaraderie that come from interacting with colleagues,” Van Hook said. “We will get back to that as soon as we can.”