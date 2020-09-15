Coroner IDs man who fell from Highway 126

Medical examiners have identified a man who fell from the Highway 126 overpass in Castaic nearly two weeks ago.

Robert Redden, 26, of Santa Clarita, was pronounced dead around 10:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from injuries he sustained in the fall.

California Highway Patrol officers investigated following reports of a person who jumped off the Highway 126 overpass onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

The incident prompted a temporary SigAlert, with CHP shutting down all southbound lanes of the 5 freeway for approximately 20 minutes.

Anyone looking for mental health resources in the Santa Clarita Valley can visit BeTheDifferenceSCV.org for a listing of service providers.