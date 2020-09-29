COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has released data regarding non-residential meeting areas that have three or more confirmed cases of COVID-19. These include workplaces, food and retail stores, and educational settings.

There are four locations in the Santa Clarita Valley that reported having three or more coronavirus cases.

Contractor Wardrobe, located on Avenue Hall in Valencia, has 26 confirmed staff members with COVID-19. Light Industries, Mega Goods, and Leonard’s Molding Products, also all located in Valencia, have seven, 10, and 9 cases, respectively.

A cluster of businesses affected by COVID-19 are located in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as in San Gabriel Valley.

Lancaster and Palmdale have five businesses with three or more confirmed cases.

In L.A. County, grocery stores, lower-risk retail stores, and hardware and appliance stores are allowed to be open, while shopping centers and malls remain closed.

The Public Health Department is encouraging residents to continue social distancing, wear masks and wash hands often to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

For the full list of non-residential meeting spaces in L.A. County with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, refer to the chart at https://bit.ly/30hYMpR.